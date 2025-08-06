Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Detroit residents share priorities for next mayor as primary election narrows field

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As Detroit's primary election narrows the mayoral race to two candidates, residents across the city are expressing what they hope to see from their next leader.

Ed Lankford, a Corktown resident, believes continuity is key for Detroit's future.

"I think it's very important. The biggest thing is to pick up where Mayor Duggan left off. You know, continue the growth of Detroit," Lankford said.

Across Detroit's neighborhoods, residents have different priorities for the next administration.

On the west side, Nolana Goodman wants to see a focus on crime reduction and beautification projects.

"Why we can't look good like the other people? Oakland County, Farmington Hills, Southfield, all of them — Detroit lets get it together," Goodman said.

In Midtown, resident Portia Gordon expressed concern about uneven development across the city.

"Because it seems like it's Detroit and then downtown Detroit, like they're separate entities. So I would really like somebody to actually cater to the long-term citizens here," Gordon said.

Transportation improvements are also top of mind for many voters. Lankford hopes to see expanded options for cyclists and better public transit.

"They've done a good job on some of the bike lanes, but I think they need to expand even more and just get more knowledge out there as far as bikes and cars sharing the lanes together," Lankford said.

Joe Aasim from southwest Detroit wants the next mayor to bring innovative approaches to the city's challenges.

"A place where people come and say 'oh, Detroit did this differently.' We didn't do it half measure, we did twice as much. I want to see someone to do twice as much," Aasim said.

