Sheffield, Kinloch kick mayoral campaigns into high gear, residents react to results

DETROIT, Mich. — City Council President Mary Sheffield and Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. emerged as the top two candidates in Detroit's mayoral primary election Tuesday, advancing to the general election in November.

Both candidates are now intensifying their campaigns as they compete to become Detroit's next mayor, with residents weighing important issues like neighborhood development, housing and safety.

Sheffield, a 12-year veteran of the City Council, was a clear front-runner in the primary, while Kinloch narrowly secured the second spot on the ballot over Saunteel Jenkins.

"We need leadership that is ready, that is equipped and prepared with a clear plan to continue the progress that we've made," Sheffield said at her watch party in Detroit Tuesday.

Kinloch, a respected pastor in Detroit, countered with his own vision for the city.

"At the end of the day, the question cannot be how long someone has occupied a seat or an office, but what have you done with the time, the trust and power we've given you," Kinloch said at his own watch party Tuesday, seemingly calling out Sheffield.

As the candidates celebrated their primary victories, they immediately shifted focus to the general election campaign. Sheffield plans to engage directly with residents across all council districts.

"We're going to make sure that we engage with every single council district, we're going to host our own town halls, we went to several community town halls that were hosted over the last few months, so now we're going to host our own," she said.

Kinloch emphasized his long-standing connection to the city in his appeal to voters.

"For 30 years, 30 years I rocked with you, Detroit. Now I'm asking you to rock with me," he said.

Detroit residents expressed that they're still weighing their options before the November election, with many focused on specific community needs.

Vickie Holifield, a Detroit resident, cited "the abandoned houses, the homelessness" as key concerns.

Howard Benton, another Detroit resident, emphasized the need for "greater growth in the actual communities, not just the downtown area."

Despite the undecided nature of the race, residents appear optimistic about the city's future leadership, as Mike Duggan wraps up his tenure as mayor.

"I think that the two people that got the best votes, the most votes, Mary Sheffield and Solomon Kinloch, are excellent candidates," said Detroit resident Blandina Rose-Willis.

Benton added, "It's going to be an interesting time. It's going to be a different four years regardless of who wins...it's going to be a new energy."

Election Day in Michigan is November 4.

