DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 2026 Detroit Auto Show is taking a different approach this year, focusing less on futuristic concepts and more on the technology drivers will actually see and use behind the wheel.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

2026 Detroit Auto Show showcases practical tech over futuristic concepts

I spoke with representatives of top brands to see what drivers can expect when they get behind the wheel of a new car. From upgraded driver assist features to redesigned dashboards and infotainment systems, this year's auto show is all about practical innovation.

"The consumer level stuff is getting better and better," said Tim Esterdahl, a journalist covering the automotive industry.

From electrified SUVs to advanced connectivity, the 2026 Detroit Auto Show is blending traditional automotive craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology across cars, SUVs and trucks.

This year, Ford Motor Company launched a new Tremor trim level for the Explorer, packed full of state-of-the-art self-driving Blue Cruise technology which allows the vehicle to drive and change lanes by itself on the highway.

"Blue Cruise is our hands-free highway driving system, and what we learned from our customers is yes, they want a capable off-road vehicle, but that doesn't mean that they don't want the technology or the comfort. They want all of it," said Matt Duffield, Ford Explorer Brand Manager.

The new Tremor trim level Explorer also has a digital dash and a massive infotainment system which can show multiple camera angles while off-roading.

"You want that confidence that you can see what is in front of your vehicle, and so you have the front camera view and we have tracks there in the camera that turn with the wheels," Duffield said.

One of the most talked about vehicles at the Detroit Auto Show is the 2026 Dodge Charger, packing a new 550-horsepower V6 and a bunch of driver tech right at your fingertips.

"The flipable all wheel drive to rear wheel drive, that is totally new, you're not going to find that on any normal mainstream kind of cars. The twin turbo inline six is brand new for us, so that's the new engine and powertrain technology," said Ashton Munoz from Dodge.

I caught up with automotive journalist Tim Esterdahl to get his perspective on how the technology in these new cars, trucks and SUVs are seamlessly integrating into daily life.

"They start to really enjoy it. I know a lot of people come to me and say I don't want adaptive cruise, I don't want lane departure, I don't want any of that stuff, and they happen to use it, something happens with their daily drive, it's a benefit to them, it's safer for them and they really enjoy that feature that they didn't think they would at first," Esterdahl said.

Over at Toyota, the 2026 Tacoma is packed full of new safety tech, especially for the rear passengers.

"The rear seat has differently tuned seatbelts, it has different foam in the rear seat cushion that will help with some of the rear occupant injury criteria," said Randy Badia, Assistant Chief Engineer of the Toyota Tacoma.

