2026 statewide tornado drill happening Wednesday during Severe Weather Awareness Week

(WXYZ) — If you don't have an action plan for a possible tornado in your area, this Wednesday will be a great time to practice. Michigan State Police announced that there will be a statewide tornado drill at 1 p.m. on March 18.

The drill is being held during Severe Weather Awareness Week, which is March 15-21.

Watch below: Severe Weather Awareness Week 2026: Staying safe from tornadoes at home

Severe Weather Awareness Week 2026: Staying safe from tornadoes at home

“As we enter severe weather season, it’s important for every Michigander to prepare,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement “The importance of severe weather awareness is clearer than ever following last week’s deadly tornadoes. I encourage every Michigander to take time now to make a plan, build an emergency kit, and sign up for local emergency alerts. Preparing today can save lives when minutes matter. Let’s work together and stay safe.”

be ready for a tornado:

• Know the difference: a tornado WATCH means conditions exist for a tornado to develop; a tornado WARNING means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

• Know the signs of an approaching tornado: dark, often greenish sky; large hail; a large, dark low-lying cloud; and a loud roar, like a freight train.

• Stay tuned to commercial radio or television broadcasts for news on changing weather conditions or approaching storms.

• Develop an emergency preparedness kit with essential items such as a three-day water and food supply, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio, important family documents, and items that satisfy unique family needs.

• Identify a safe place in your home for family members and pets to gather during a tornado.

• Be educated: Make sure everyone understands the tornado warning system in your area.

• Engage with your local emergency manager to find out if they are participating.