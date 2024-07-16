21-year-old man drowns in Townsend Lake, Oakland County deputies say

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man drowned in Townsend Lake in Independence Township on Tuesday afternoon, deputies said.

The victim, a 21-year-old man of Highland Township, was swimming in the lake with a friend when he went underwater but did not come back up, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The department’s search and rescue team was dispatched to the lake near Dixie Highway and Waterford Road around 1:40 p.m. They found the victim around 2 p.m. about 100 feet from the shore in 20 feet of water.

Paramedics provided aid. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

