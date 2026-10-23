 21-year-old Southfield man charged with brother’s murder

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Southfield man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of his brother.

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

21-year old Breylon Roberts is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm in the death of his brother, Trey Cameron Roberts, 23.

Prosecutors say Roberts allegedly shot his brother multiple times inside their shared home on Monday.

Nearby security footage reportedly captured the sound of 17 gunshots shortly after 12:46 p.m., and surveillance allegedly showed Roberts leaving the house and driving away afterward.

Prosecutors say the victim's minor sister discovered his body that afternoon and called 911 after Roberts returned to the home.

Police say they responded around 3 p.m. to Dorset Avenue near Southfield Road. Investigators recovered spent 9mm shell casings inside the residence.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, Braylon Roberts was taken into custody.

“This is a heartbreaking case involving the loss of one brother at the hands of another,” said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren. “Our thoughts are with the family as they navigate this unimaginable tragedy. While no words can ease their pain, we remain committed to conducting thorough investigations and working closely with the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office to pursue justice and accountability.”

If convicted Roberts could face a sentence of life without parole upon conviction.

“Trey Cameron Roberts’ death is a tragedy, and our thoughts are with his loved ones,” said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “Trey was killed in his home, the place he should’ve felt safest, allegedly by someone he should’ve felt safest with. This story is a tragic reminder that guns can lead to consequences that can never be undone.”

