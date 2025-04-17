22-year-old escapes police custody, re-captured after allegedly assaulting Detroit officers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 22-year-old man who escaped from police custody on Thursday morning has been re-captured by Detroit police.

7 News Detroit reporter Kiara Hay captured video of the man running towards Viewpointe Village Apartments before police were able to get him back in custody.

VIDEO: 7 News Detroit captures arrested 22-year-old fleeing from police

The chase happened on St. Antoine Street. Officials say the man was initially arrested at 8 a.m. on a gun possession charge. When he was brought to the jail, he allegedly assaulted police at the Detroit Detention Center. Police say after the assault, he was being transferred to DMC for medical clearance when he escaped.

Police tell us it took 40 minutes to re-capture the man, who we're told has an extensive criminal record, including weapons charges. Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time.

We spoke to a witness who saw the foot chase.

"I looked out my window this morning, and I saw a young guy running from across the street with handcuffs on his hand," said Jamel Hancock, who lives nearby.

Hancock's home is in the general area where police set up a perimeter to capture the escaped suspect.

"It's kind of normal around here in this area," Hancock said. "When somebody running for their life like that, did that mean he didn't want to be in whatever place y'all try to put him in? They should try to help him and see what's really wrong and see why he did run, because there's a reason why he ran like that."

