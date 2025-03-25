23andMe bankruptcy filing creating concerns about data privacy; what to know

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 23andMe has collected genetic and personal information from 15 million people and as the company goes through the bankruptcy process, it's creating some concerns about what happens to customers' data.

In 2018, in a search for answers about his background, David Hess who lives in Lansing was purchased a 23andMe kit.

"I was adopted and didn't really have my health history and I wanted to know more," Hess said.

After sending in a saliva sample, he found more than he could have imagined.

A few months after receiving his results, he connected with his second cousin on his dad's side, which created a moment years in the making.

"I ended up reaching out to her, asking if she possibly knew who my dad was. Gave her some of the names he went by and she got back to me and said 'We know who your dad is. He's been looking for you for over 24 years,'" Hess said.

Hess later took trips to meet his cousins and then his dad face to face.

"To me, it was one of the most important things that's ever happened to me in my entire life," Hess said.

23andMe is now facing financial struggles. The company announced they have filed for bankruptcy protection and the potential of a sale is leaving some customers worried about their personal data.

"We don't really know what they would do with that information," Hess said.

DNA testing service 23andMe has filed for bankruptcy protection. Here's what to know about your health data

Jason Wasserman, the dean's distinguished professor of Foundation Medical Studies at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, says there are rightful concerns, but he also cautions people.

"I don't think that people need to think of this as some catastrophic event or the data is just going to be released into the wild for anyone to use," Wasserman said.

According to Wasserman, user agreements between customers and 23andMe should protect consumers' individual or identifying information, regardless of a sale.

"That new company, whoever owns that database, will still have access to that data, but they should still also be legally bound by the contract that each individual user has," Wasserman said.

Wasserman added that this should be a call for people to closely review who they're giving information to.

"Where they're submitting their data, to think about the risks that are inherent when giving your information to a corporation," Wasserman said.

23andMe also allows people to delete their information. Hess said he plans to do so but doesn't regret using the service.

"For me, it served a really good purpose," Hess said.

On their website, 23andMe wrote:

The Chapter 11 filing does not change how we store, manage, or protect customer data. Our users’ privacy and data are important considerations in any transaction, and we remain committed to our users’ privacy and to being transparent with our customers about how their data is managed.



-23andMe

Wasserman told 7 News Detroit that better and up-to-date legislation at the federal level could also help protect user data.

