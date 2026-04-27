DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new safety initiative starts today in Dearborn Heights, as the city is installing the first of 250 flashing stop signs. It's the second phase of a broader safety plan, following the police department's enforcement initiative. The stop signs will be at busy intersections, including those near schools and parks.

Today, an event is happening at the intersection of Annapolis and Pardee, near Pardee Elementary School. It's the same area where 12-year-old Joey Smith was tragically hit and killed by a car while riding his bike in 2022.

Watch our previous coverage

Boy's death leads to calls for speed bumps, safer streets in Dearborn Heights

Many residents feel these flashing stop signs are a step in the right direction to making neighborhoods safer. But they also feel the city needs to do more, so there’s fewer makeshift memorials at these intersections.

Watch Ryan Marshall's report below

250 flashing stop signs set to be installed in Dearborn Heights

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“This is something that’s much needed for the neighborhood," said Dearborn Heights resident Rebecca McGraw. "I had a friend who was a safety lady. She almost got hit out here (by a car) crossing kids.”

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“(We're) very pleased with the city of Dearborn Heights and the work that they’re doing to help make our crossings, especially around our school districts, safer for all of our students," said Mark Kleinhans, the Superintendent at Dearborn Heights School District #7.

Four of the illuminated stop signs will be installed near Pardee Elementary School at the corner of Annapolis Street and Pardee Avenue, which is where 12-year-old Joey Smith was struck by a vehicle and killed in 2022 while riding his bike home from an Annapolis High School football game.

"I heard it, I heard his Mom screaming," McGraw recalled.

The city received crucial federal funding, in part through the Safe Streets for All grant, which covered 80 percent of the project's cost. However, while some residents say the flashing stop signs are a step in the right direction, they also say that the city needs to do more.

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“I think a combination of more police presence, the stop signs, and perhaps some speed bumps would be great," said Dearborn Heights resident Brad Martin. “It’s greatly needed, especially in the summertime. This is a high traffic area even in the…during the school year, but especially during the summertime."

"This gets really busy, especially during evenings, afternoon evenings when we have athletic events. It’s busy in the morning. It’s busy after school lets out. So, I’m just pleased that we’re at this point where we’re getting these stop signs," Kleinhans said.

The city will have an official kickoff event at Annapolis and Pardee today at noon.