DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of dogs were rescued from heartbreaking conditions inside a home in Dearborn Heights.

See the full story in the video below

27 dogs rescued from now-condemned home in Dearborn Heights

The home on Fleming St. was not just unfit for dogs...it was later condemned and boarded up.

Rod Almurshdy lives across the street from the house where the dogs were found. Police were executing a search warrant at a house on Fleming St. when they discovered 27 dogs, including four puppies.

The search warrant was issued following a police matter involving killing a dog.

“How can one person take care of 27 dogs?” Almurshdy asked.

According to police, the 27 chihuahua-type dogs were found in horrific conditions. Police say there was animal waste throughout the home.

The dogs were taken to a Michigan Humane shelter where they are receiving appropriate care, vaccinations and other required veterinary care.

Once the dogs were removed from the house, city officials condemned the house. Animal control agencies from Redford, Garden City and Highland Park assisted in rescuing the dogs.

“If we had any idea, we would have called the police sooner than later," Almurshdy said.