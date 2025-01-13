Watch Now
News

Actions

27 vehicles have windows smashed out at Pioneer High School on Sunday

ann arbor smash.jpg
WXYZ
ann arbor smash.jpg
Posted
and last updated

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police say more than two dozen vehicles were broken into at Pioneer High School on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, it happened around 4 p.m. during the Michigan men's basketball game at Crisler Center.

Police say 27 vehicles had their windows smashed out by an unknown suspect or suspects.

They are reminding people to never leave purses or wallets, cell phones, cash or credit cards, electronics and other valuable items in plain sight.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-794-6920 or email tips@a2gov.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Have a tip or a story idea? Share your voice with us!