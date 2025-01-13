27 vehicles have windows smashed out at Pioneer High School on Sunday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police say more than two dozen vehicles were broken into at Pioneer High School on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, it happened around 4 p.m. during the Michigan men's basketball game at Crisler Center.

Police say 27 vehicles had their windows smashed out by an unknown suspect or suspects.

They are reminding people to never leave purses or wallets, cell phones, cash or credit cards, electronics and other valuable items in plain sight.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-794-6920 or email tips@a2gov.org.