3 arrested after man shot & killed near Proud Lake in Commerce Township

COMMERCE TWP, Mich. — Three men are now in custody after what police are calling the "senseless and brutal" murder of a 19-year-old man found shot to death this past Monday.

Investigators say a park attendee found the body of Andre Avant Jr. from Inkster, near the Proud Lake boat launch in Commerce Township less than a week ago.

An autopsy confirms that the man was shot and killed.

Earlier this weekend, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said three people were arrested, adding the victim and suspects did not know each other.

Investigators say that two suspects are from Romulus and one is from Taylor. Two were arrested in Romulus this weekend, while one suspect was arrested in Garden City after trying to get away.

We talked to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard last night for more answers.

"“We had a combined effort of our computer crimes, Commerce Twp. detective unit, special investigation unit," Sheriff Bouchard said. “This is highly unusual for that community and area. Commerce Twp. is typically a quiet community, like many. Once we had taken 3 individuals into custody, I wanted to get that info out, it was very targeted, and we don’t believe it was related at all to the community.”

The Sheriff's Office said the three accused killers could be formally arraigned as soon as Monday.