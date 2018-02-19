3 arrested for dozens of home invasions of metro Detroit business owners

(WXYZ) - The West Bloomfield Township Police Department says three men have been arrested in dozens of home invasions of metro Detroit business owners dating back to 2014.

According to police, the three men were arrested this month, two of whom were caught breaking into a home in Farmington Hills.

The investigation started in November 2017 after the Southern Oakland Narcotics Intelligence Consortium identified a pattern of home invasions whose victims were Asian business owners.

According to police, the three suspects conducted "extensive reconnaissance on their victims, the victims' businesses and the victims' residences."

They allegedly targeted dozens of metro Detroit Asian business owners going back to at least 2014. The cities included West Bloomfield Township, Novi, Farmington Hills, White Lake, Canton, Northville Township and Birmingham. Police say they could also be responsible for home invasions and Livingston and Macomb counties.

Alban Mustafa and Andi Mustafa were busted trying to break into a home on Valentine's Day. They are both charged with conspiracy, 2nd degree home invasion, breaking and entering tools and obtaining personal identifying information.

Sotiraq Lako was arrested by SONIC detectives on Feb. 2 and is charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion - 2nd degree.

West Bloomfield Police are also working to get additional charges that include continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy and racketeering, first degree home invasion, second degree home invasion and receiving and concealing of firearms.