3 injured after man pulls knife during brawl at Taylor bar on New Years Eve

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A New Year's Eve bar brawl put one woman in the hospital after someone pulled out a knife.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at Rick's Halftime Bar on Ecorse Road in Taylor. Two others were also injured.

“I'm good, just very bruised up, still processing it,” the victim, 28-year-old Ashlee Piquard, said.

Piquard spoke outside Corewell Health Beaumont in Dearborn moments after being discharged.

“My lung was collapsed. I have seven stab wounds total," Piquard said. "It was crazy. It was really crazy.”

Piquard was out for New Years Eve at Rick's Halftime Bar when Taylor police say it appears another woman bumped into a man playing pool and an argument began. The situation began to escalate as a large brawl broke out.

“I had nothing to do with either side. I was just trying to mediate the situation, and just wrong place wrong time,” Piquard said. "I was trying to fight back, which was stupid. I shouldn't have tried to do that, but I was fight-or-flight and I've never ever been in a situation like that before.”

In the chaos, a man pulled out a knife and stabbed Ashlee seven times. Police found her excessively bleeding and she was taken to the hospital.

“I did not know I was being stabbed until my friend over there finally dragged me from it and I was covered in blood," Piquard said. "I was like, 'Where is this blood coming from?' I had no idea. And I truly thought I was dying. I wasn’t feeling my legs.”

Police say another woman was also stabbed and a man was cut on the head. The bar closed before midnight, with blood and broken glass on the floor. Police believe they know who the suspect is but are still doing further investigation and expect to make an arrest soon.

“I hope people see that senseless acts aren't worth it,” Piquard said.