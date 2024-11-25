Watch Now
2 children dead, 3 others injured after mobile home fire in Canton Township

(WXYZ) — Two children have died and three other people were injured following a fire at a mobile home in Canton Township on Sunday, according to officials.

The scene is inside the Glen Ridge mobile home community on Haggerty.

Officials say the call for the fire came in around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Canton Fire Chief Christopher Stoecklein said another child who was also inside the home at the time of the fire is in critical condition but stable, and two adults are reportedly stable as well.

We're told the structure is a total loss.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

