PONTIAC, Mich. — For three Oakland County families, an emotional journey ended with cheers, applause and a new beginning Tuesday as they officially welcomed their children into their families.

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Three Oakland County families celebrate adoption finalizations during National Adoption Month

The families gathered at Oakland County Circuit Court for adoption finalization hearings held during National Adoption Month. While adoption proceedings are typically private, Tuesday’s hearings became a celebration of the families and the children joining them.

For David Empson and his wife, Kari, the day marked the end of more than a year of fostering their daughter, Ariel.

“It’s cliche, but we’re complete,” Empson said. “She’s the missing puzzle piece.”

Another family celebrated the adoption of 2-year-old Amoura.

Josh Price described the finalization as the culmination of a long process.

“It feels like the formalization of our family and really bringing us all together and putting a bow on the entire process at this point,” Price said.

The couple has been through the adoption process before. They adopted their older daughter, Iris, when she was a baby. Now 8 years old, Iris is stepping into a new role as a big sister.

Judge Lorie Savin, with the Oakland County Circuit Court Family Division, said she hopes celebrations like Tuesday’s also bring attention to the number of children in foster care who are waiting for permanent homes.

“There are just so many great children who need this opportunity,” Savin said. “I just hope we can reach more people to help them.”

According to the state, nearly 10,000 children are in foster care in Michigan. Approximately 1,700 children in the adoption process, which includes around 190 children who are still waiting to be matched with their forever family.

In 2026, MDHHS, along with contracted private adoption agency partners, helped secure forever homes for 1,122 children.

For Courtney Weil and her husband, Tom, Tuesday marked the official beginning of their family with their 14-year-old son.

“God didn’t bless us with biological children, but he did put in our hearts to have a family,” Weil said.

Many of their loved ones traveled from out of state to witness the milestone.

With Thanksgiving just days away, Weil said the adoption gives her family even more to celebrate this year.

“We just feel very blessed and grateful,” she said. “This is going to be a unique and special Thanksgiving for us.”