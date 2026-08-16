3 people killed in Redford Township house fire at adult foster care home

REDFORD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people were killed in a house fire at an adult foster care home in Redford Township early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at a home on Woodbine near Telegraph and 5 Mile. Two people were able to escape the home safely, but three others died inside.

A neighbor, Patrick Tansey, lives next door to the home that caught fire. He and his family were evacuated from their house.

"This morning around 6 a.m., we had a Redford Township knock on our door, just told me and my family, hey we need you out of the house. At that point, we ran across the street with my children," Tansey said.

While his family stood outside, Tansey's son recorded video of the fire.

"When we came out, the whole entire house was up in flames honestly going higher than my roof," Tansey said.

WXYZ Patrick Tansey

Radio traffic captured the severity of the scene.

"Heavy smoke, heavy flames coming out.. neighbors say people are inside the house," a voice said over radio traffic.

"Heavy flames, fully engulfed," another transmission said.

The Southfield and Livonia fire departments also responded to the scene to help Redford Township firefighters battle the blaze.

Tansey described the intensity of the heat from the fire.

"Stepping out of the house, it literally just felt like you were in an inferno," Tansey said.

Redford Township Fire Chief Chris Mayes released a statement about the fire.

"Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and prayers go out to the families, loved ones, and community affected by this devastating loss," Mayes said.

Tansey said he frequently saw the residents who lived at the adult foster care home.

"They were all super nice people, very sad for everything that happened to be honest," Tansey said.

Local and state fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

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