At least 2 shot in Eastpointe, home and car hit with bullets; police investigating

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — At least two people were shot in Eastpointe on Thursday, police said.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Greenbrier Avenue near Willowby Avenue, where a minivan involved in the shooting came to a stop. That vehicle was riddled with bullets.

Police said a man and a woman were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators were told a third person was in the vehicle with them when it was shot at. Police initially told us the third person was shot but later said they learned the person ran from the vehicle to an unknown location. The person's whereabouts remain unknown as of Thursday night.

Ring camera footage shows someone running down Greenbriar Street after neighbors reported hearing gunfire.

Police said the suspect left the scene in a dark blue Dodge Durango that has been reported stolen out of Grosse Pointe Park.

Greg Hiller and his neighbors discovered one of the bullets flew through his window.

“I worked from home today, and that’s my office. If I was there, it would have hit me in the head probably,” Hiller said.

Police canvassed the area for evidence and questioned neighbors about what they saw.

“I was in the basement and I heard clack, clack, clack, clack and I’m like who’s shooting off fireworks?” neighbor Jessica Lesnow said.

Anyone with information should call Eastpointe police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

