3 teens, 1 adult shot during dispute on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — 4 people, including three 14-year-olds, were shot Thursday night in Detroit. The third victim is believed to be in their 20s.

Three of those victims are currently in temporary serious condition. One is in serious condition as that victim was shot in the face.

Detroit Police Chief James White believes all of them will survive.

According to police, Thursday's shooting incident may have stemmed from a dispute between neighbors over a delivery. They believe at least 30 rounds were fired during the shootout.

Right now, at least one person is in custody and four guns have been recovered from the scene.

Police say their Shotspotter technology alerted them to the scene on Penrod and Davidson and when they arrived, witnesses told them the shooter was inside a house with another possible victim.

"They determine that the suspect is in fact a victim and they were able to get 11 people out of that home. There are no other suspects at the location that created a problem," Chief White said.

Police pulled those 11 people out of the home with ages ranging from 7 to 20.

One of the victims was found at another house nearby after people called 911.

“Most of them don't even live here so we’re going to find out if it’s a party. We’re going to find out where the adults were going to find out what they authorized. They have a responsibility. This is getting ridiculous," Chief White said.

A number of community activists showed up Thursday to help any family and young person involved. George T. Ward Jr. was one of them.

"Our young people are in a state of emergency right now and we need to do something quickly," he said.

"We're not kidding around here. We've said it in the past. You use a weapon to resolve a dispute you're going to get our full attention. They got our full attention," Chief White said.