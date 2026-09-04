3 teens could be charged after high-speed e-moto pursuit through Grosse Pointe Farms

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. — Three Grosse Pointe area teenagers could soon face felony charges after police say they fled from officers on high-powered e-moto bikes, reaching speeds of more than 50 mph through residential streets.

Grosse Pointe Farms police say the pursuits occurred on Aug. 28 and involved two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old riding e-motos throughout the Farms.

See the full story from Grosse Pointe Farms reporter Peter Maxwell in the video below

Three Grosse Pointe area teens face felony charges after high-speed e-moto pursuits through Grosse Pointe Farms

Dash cam video captured one of the teens nearly hitting a woman pushing a child in a stroller on Lakeshore Road. One officer can be heard on the dash cam video shouting, "Stop, stop, you're going to kill someone, stop!!"

The teen did not stop, instead accelerating and cutting across the front lawn of the Grosse Pointe Academy in an attempt to evade police.

Grosse Pointe Farms resident Gale Makos said her husband witnessed the start of the first pursuit.

"My husband saw some kids going 50 miles per hour down a residential street and fleeing the police because they were chasing after them. Somebody is going to get hurt and killed."

Two of the e-moto riders were taken into custody at Grosse Pointe Boulevard and Cloverly. Officers later found the third rider at his parents' house.

All three teens are now facing felony fleeing and eluding charges. The parents of the e-moto riders were also cited for allowing an unlicensed driver to operate the vehicle.

Investigators said they are tired of kids breaking the law and will continue impounding the e-motos and e-bikes of those who flee from police. Parents will continue to be held accountable as well.

I showed Grosse Pointe Farms resident Brittany Leslie the dash cam video. She said the teens were putting many lives at risk by not stopping, including their own.

"It really really was shocking to see that and for that individual just to continue going was kind of crazy."

Grosse Pointe Farms resident John Secco said he applauds the enforcement by police.

"It's really about the safety of the kids and the children in the community and other people driving cars."

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