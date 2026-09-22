3 years later, grieving mother demands justice in unsolved murder of Ecorse athlete

ECORSE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three years after a promising young life was cut short, an Ecorse community and a grieving mother are still searching for answers.

Dennell Kemp Jr., 18, was shot and killed in Detroit on September 19, 2023.

Now his mother, Nikeya Smith, is speaking out about the pain of an unsolved case and her ongoing fight for justice.

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She told 7 News Detroit, “He was an innocent kid, a good kid, never been in trouble. All-American kid. Played sports. Always been in school, you can ask anybody about him.”

Dennell, affectionately known as Nelly, was a star athlete at Ecorse High School. He played football, basketball, baseball and according to the district, he had fifteen NCAA Division 1 offers.

Until this day, Smith said the reason eludes her.

She said, “That’s the questions I wanna know. Like, why? Why target my son? What did he do?"

It happened at the intersection of Fort Street and Outer Drive after 11 p.m. Detroit police said a vehicle pulled up alongside the car Dennell and his friend were in and opened fire

Smith explained, “They was like brothers, spent the night over here every night. He actually snuck out the house that night for them to go see some girls.”

Investigators said his friend survived and a bystander was struck. Since then, Smith has been frustrated no one’s been held responsible for her son’s murder.

“From what I know from police, no one ever been tooken (sic) into questioning about the case," she said.

Smith said people have contacted her about who they believe is behind the murder. She said she's forwarded that information to detectives.

Smith said she was told, "Oh, we'll look into it. We'll give you a call back.'"

"Never got a call back," she said.

"I feel like if Detroit police get on they job and go pick these people up and get to questioning everybody and start the investigation with them, I believe we will have justice," Smith said.

7 News Detroit reached out to Detroit police, and we're told DPD has and will reach out to Smith. The department said it will offer her resources.

DPD stresses cooperation is needed from the community in order to crack this case.

To the person or people responsible, Smith said, "Why did ya’ll kill my son? Ya’ll killed my son for no reason. How would you feel if it was your brother, your son, your mother? Someone you love.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.