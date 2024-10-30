3-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot on Detroit's west side.

Police tell us it happened after Midnight early Wednesday morning, at West Grand Street and Petosky.

We're told that a 15-year-old was watching that toddler and two other babies at the time of the shooting.

Authorities say they are getting conflicting stories from both parents, and as of Wednesday morning at 5:30 a.m., they have yet to find a weapon. The three-year-old's Mom told police she went to the laundromat, leaving the teen alone with the three-year-old boy, a two-year-old girl and a two-month old.

Investigators say that mother came home and was unloading a car when she heard a pop. Police say that neighbors nor an area shot-spotter heard the gunshot that hit the three-year-old boy.

Police haven't said where the toddler's father was at the time of the shooting. Both parents have been detained, the children are currently at the police station and police are in contact with Child Protective Services.