313 Day in Detroit: Celebrations, discounts and more for Thursday

(WXYZ) — Thursday is March 13, and it's a day celebrated across Detroit known as 313 Day, due to the date being 3/13.

To celebrate the day, plenty of restaurants, shops and more are doing celebrations across the city, offering discounts on items, food, drinks and more.

Check out some of the celebrations below.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons will take on the Washington Wizards for the Pistons 313 Day Celebration. There will be a pre-game celebration in the Chevy Plaza, special Pistons 313 Day chain for the first 3,130 fans and a light-up bracelet for the first 15,000 fans. There will also be a special halftime performance and a new clothing line only available at the Pistons team shop.

Detroit Historical Museum

The Detroit Historical Museum will celebrate 313 Day with free admission and late night at the museum. There will be free admission from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and two programs in honor of Women's History Month.

From 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. there will be a presentation by Mockery Founder Karlyta Williams, then a program about the women who changed Detroit from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Register for the events here.

Atwater Brewery

Atwater Brewery will host a 313 Day celebration at the taphouse at 237 Joseph Campau.

There will be $3.13 beer and food specials, plus the Third Man Records rolling store on site from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Eastern Market Brewing Company

Eastern Market Brewing Co. will celebrate 313 Day with $3.13 glasses of their 313 IPA.

Mezcal Mexican Restaurant

Mezcal in Midtown is serving up house margaritas for $3.13 all day long, made with mezcal or tequila

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

The Downtown Detroit pizza spot is serving up $3.13 pizza slices at the Slice House on Library Street from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Detroit Artist Market

All day long at Detroit Shipping Company in Midtown, organizations will be celebrating local talent and creativity and the the city's vibrant art scene. Learn more here.

Baker's Keyboard Lounge

Baker's is celebrating 313 Day with the Mom's In Business International Business Network. The group will host a celebration that includes powerful storytelling, community collection, dialogue and a celebration of Detroit's spirit.

It's taking place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and you can learn more here.

Meijer Rivertown Market

The Meijer market along Jefferson Ave. will have 17 local Detroit vendors, live music from SimpleCuts313, free vinyl digging and listening sessions and much more. There will also be snacks and pizza. More information here.

If you have an event you'd like us to add, please email webteam@wxyz.com.