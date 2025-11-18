32-year-old man fatally stabbed by roommate at home in Eastpointe, police say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 32-year-old man is dead following a stabbing at a home in Eastpointe on Monday, police say.

Eastpointe police say officers were called to the 21000 block of Tuscany around 7:10 p.m. to investigate an assault. When they arrived, police say they found the victim with several stab wounds on his torso.

Officials say the victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect is a 57-year-old man and that he was taken into custody at the scene.

According to police, both the victim and suspect lived in the house where the stabbing happened.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

