4 arrested in connection to Canton shooting that injured 1-year-old

CATNON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Canton police have arrested four people in connection to the shooting in a Canton neighborhood that left a 1-year-old injured.

El-Hadji Doumbouya, 23-year-old from Ypsilanti, Jaylen Jackson, 19-year-old from Canton, Seth Priester, 18-year-old from Canton, and an unnamed 19-year-old from Detroit were arrested on Thursday October 15th after police issued search warrants on three homes.

Previous Coverage: 1-year-old girl wounded in shooting in Canton

1-year-old girl wounded in Canton shooting

Detectives found several firearms, some of which were confirmed to be stolen.

Three of four suspects have been arraigned and charged with multiple crimes including assault with intent to murder and could face up to life in prison.

They were each issued a $1,000,000 cash bond and a GPS tether with home confinement.

The 1-year-old girl is expected to recover after being shot in her foot and leg during what her great-grandmother calls a targeted attack on her home at the West Point Mobile Home Park on October 1.

Canton detectives coordinated with the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Michigan State Police (MSP), Northville Township Police Department, Livonia Police Department, and the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office to identify the suspects.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for October 30, 2026, in the 35th District Court.

The 19-year-old has not yet been arraigned.

El-Hadji Doumbouya

• Conspiracy – Commit Assault with Intent to Murder (Felony: Life or any number of years)

• Conspiracy – Assault with Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder (Felony: 10 years)

• Conspiracy – Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felony: 4 years)

• Computer – Using to Commit a Crime (Felony: 20 years)

• Computer – Using to Commit a Crime (Felony: 10 years)

• Computer – Using to Commit a Crime (Felony: 7 years)

• Habitual Offender – Second Offense Notice

Jaylen Jackson

• Assault with Intent to Murder (Felony: Life or any number of years)

• Conspiracy – Commit Assault with Intent to Murder (Felony: Life or any number of years)

• Conspiracy – Assault with Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder (Felony: 10 years)

• Conspiracy – Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felony: 4 years)

• Weapons – Firearms – Discharge in or at a Building Causing Injury (Felony: 15 years)

• Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder (Felony: 10 years)

• Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felony: 4 years)

• Weapons Felony Firearm (Felony: 2 years)

• Weapons Felony Firearm (Felony: 2 years)

• Weapons Felony Firearm (Felony: 2 years)

• Weapons Felony Firearm (Felony: 2 years)

• Computer – Using to Commit a Crime (Felony: 20 years)

• Computer – Using to Commit a Crime (Felony: 10 years)

• Computer – Using to Commit a Crime (Felony: 7 years)

Seth Priester

• Assault with Intent to Murder (Felony: Life or any number of years)

• Conspiracy – Commit Assault with Intent to Murder (Felony: Life or any number of years)

• Conspiracy – Assault with Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder (Felony: 10 years)

• Conspiracy – Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felony: 4 years)

• Weapons – Firearms – Discharge in or at a Building Causing Injury (Felony: 15 years)

• Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder (Felony: 10 years)

• Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felony: 4 years)

• Weapons Felony Firearm (Felony: 2 years)

• Weapons Felony Firearm (Felony: 2 years)

• Weapons Felony Firearm (Felony: 2 years)

• Weapons Felony Firearm (Felony: 2 years)

• Computer – Using to Commit a Crime (Felony: 20 years)

• Computer – Using to Commit a Crime (Felony: 10 years)

• Computer – Using to Commit a Crime (Felony: 7 years)

