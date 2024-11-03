4 dead, 17 injured after semi crashes into several vehicles along I-96 near Webberville

Four people were killed and 17 were injured in a massive traffic crash along I-96 near Webberville late Saturday night involving a semi and several vehicles.

Police say it happened around 11:42 p.m. when traffic was backed up and a semi-truck with a trailer came up on the stopped traffic. It appears, the driver of the truck did not see the backup and could not stop the truck in time.

It was in the left lane and struck numerous vehicles. The impact caused the truck and several vehicles to catch fire.

I-96 was shut down for a short period of time so crews could pull power lines across the freeway, and troopers had just completed the shut down when the crash happened.

According to police, there were about 15 vehicles involved, including the semi-truck.

Police say the highway will be closed in both directions for an indeterminate amount of time.