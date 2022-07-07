4 GOP gubernatorial candidates debate in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four Republican candidates for Michigan governor faced off in a debate in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

Kevin Rinke, Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley and Garrett Soldano were center stage for a conversation that turned fiery at times as they tried to make their case for the August primary election and beyond.

7 Action News was in Grand Rapids during the debate where the candidates discussed inflation, Roe v. Wade, and more. Four of the five remaining Republican candidates debated their positions.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was a main focus of the Republican candidates.

“She’ll shut down Line 5,” Dixon said.

“This governor was practicing political science,” Rinke said.

“Lies and manipulation,” Kelley said.

There were several times when the candidates took aim at each other.

During a rebuttal toward Dixon, Soldano said, “I’m glad you’re finally working with the Legislature because I’ve been working with the Legislature and holding them accountable for the last two years and three months. Again, we’re doing more than just giving lip service.”

“I thought you thought they were RINOS and you couldn’t work with them?” Dixon said.

“We are going to do what is necessary, and speaking about RINOS? To work with the RINOS?" Soldano said. "You’re backed by the establishment. You’re backed by the DeVos empire and I think as Michiganders, we’re sick and tired of the career politicians and these establishments having control over all of us and having somebody’s administration bought and paid for, which yours is Mrs. Dixon.”

They also gave their position on whether the 2020 election was stolen.

Kelley and Soldano said yes. Rinke said there was no question of fraud. Dixon said it’s possible but cannot be determined at this point.

When it came to abortion rights, Rinke said it’s a legislative issue. Kelley said he believes the only exception is for the life of the mother.

“I’m proud to say I’m the only candidate endorsed by right to life,” Dixon said.

Soldano said, “I’m 100%, unapologetically pro-life.”

And in the wake of more recent mass shootings and talks about gun legislation, Rinke supported the right to carry a weapon, and Kelley said it would be a part of his 100-day plan “to bring constitutional carry to the state of Michigan.”

"We do not have a gun problem. If we had a gun problem, then the gun restrictions in New York and Illinois would’ve worked,” Soldano said.

Dixon pointed to mental health issues in the country.

“We have got to get ahold of that and we have got to make sure that we have the beds available and that we are taking care of people that need it the most,” she said.

