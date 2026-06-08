4 injured, 2 hospitalized in apartment fire on Detroit's west side

Four people were injured and two of those people were hospitalized in a fire at a 4-story apartment building on Detroit's west side, a fire official tells us.

We're told that two people refused transport to the hospital, while two others were transported by emergency personnel.

The fire broke out on Monday morning around 7:30 at the building in the 4300 block of Cicotte Street. DFD got to the scene and rescued multiple residents using laddrers.

Of the two people hospitalized, one man suffered a leg injury jumping out of a third-story window, and the other man suffered smoke inhalation.

We're told that the building has 28 occupied units, and that the building owner is helping with the City of Detroit and the Red Cross to find temporary shelter for displaced residents.

WXYZ

"Me and my fiancé were in our room with our son and my other four children and stepson were asleep, and we heard the alarm," said Tamika Jones. "But the girl next to us always burns things, so we thought that she was just burning something in the oven, and it continued, so James was like, 'I'm going to go and get up', he always goes and gets up and check to help her with what she's got going on, but this time it was not just a regular little burn, and I'm just glad that me and my family and everyone in my apartment made it out.

"I'm just glad we made it out, because we are on the third floor and it was on the second floor and we had to pass all that smoke," she continued, choking up. "We had to go down five flights of stairs with all that smoke, I had to close my eyes and just tell my babies to go."

WXYZ

"It was just like a movie, very scary, smoke, couldn't see, when we came out, the fire was above us cause we came out of the front door," said Willie Davis, who got his family out. "Once we hit outside I calmed down...that was a scene I won't forget."

Web Extras: Hear more from the residents right after the fire

Web Extra: Apartment resident describes harrowing escape from Detroit apartment building fire

Web Extra: Resident describes apartment building on Detroit's west side

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with Homeland Security and Emergency Management leading the relocation effort.

