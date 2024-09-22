4 men charged in connection to shooting in Dearborn that left Detroit woman dead

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn police recently arrested four men who they say were involved in the shooting that killed Paige Knox.

On Saturday night, Knox’s family and friends held a candlelight vigil in her honor.

“We’re coming up on her funeral so we know we’re going to have future sad days, so we’re just taking a moment to celebrate the life of my sister,” said Emanuel Knox, Paige Knox’s brother.

Paige died at the age of 24 years old.

She was a mother of two young children, two-year-old Tylil and four-year-old Caprice.

WXYZ Paige Knox's brother and her two children.

“She loved her kids, you know,” said Emanuel Knox. “Tylil is kind of young, he ask for his mom, every kid is going to ask for their mom. I feel like it’s hitting more with her oldest, her daughter, she’s four, she kind of sees us moping around.”

According to Dearborn Police, Paige died on September 8 after Mohammed Ahmad and Ali Ahmad fired multiple shots at a car Paige Knox was in near the Ahmad’s home on Argyle Street in Dearborn.

Paige was in the car with two other men named Shahid Muhammad and Ebony Pugh.

Police tell us that the Ahmads opened fire on the car because they thought Muhammed and Pugh were trying to steal a car from their property.

Muhammed was also shot but his wound was not life-threatening.

Police go on to say that after the shooting, Muhammed and Pugh drove to an alley in Detroit and dumped Knox’s body and then burned the car they were in.

Pugh and Muhamed have been charged with arson and concealing a death.

The Ahmads have been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and felony firearm.

“I try not to on a day-to-day think about those things because at the end of the day, I still have to be there for these kids,” said Emanuel Knox.

Emanuel Knox says he wants people to remember his sister for who she was and not how she died.

“She was a friendly person, bubbly, energetic, nice to everybody,” said Emanuel Knox.

Paige’s funeral will be held on September 28.

Emanuel has set up aGoFundMeaccount to help with the funeral cost.

As for Mohammed Ahmad and Ali Ahmad, they will be back in court on October 2.