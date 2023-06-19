4 teens shot on Detroit's west side Sunday night

Detroit police are investigating after four teens were shot on Detroit's west side, sending them all to the hospital.

According to police, the teens were shot around 9:30 p.m. Sunday while sitting in a vehicle on Roselawn.

The victims are two males and two females between the ages of 16 and 18, police tell us. Two victims are in critical condition and two others are in temporary serious condition.

Sheel casing could be seen all over the ground by a vehicle in which two of the victims were allegedly sitting in at the time of the shooting.

Two victims were taken by private vehicle to the hospital and two others were taken by ambulance

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Detroit police.