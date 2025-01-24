4-year-old boy shot after finding unsecured gun in Detroit, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 4-year-old boy is recovering after he shot himself in the hand in Detroit on Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on the city’s west side on Fullerton Avenue near Dexter Avenue.

According to police, the child got ahold of an unsecured gun inside the home and accidentally shot himself in the hand. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

Police said the boy’s mother and another adult family member were home at the time. No other children were inside the home, police said.

At least two handguns were found by police, which they say were left out in the open.

"If they have a firearm, which they're allowed to have, if they're allowed to have one, it needs to be secured. It can't just be out and especially down in an area that a small child or anybody can get to. It's a gun owner or gun possessor's responsibility to secure that gun and make sure that no one hurts themselves just like this situation," Detroit Police Capt. Michael Dicicco said.

Detroit police are seeking a warrant to search the home. It’s unknown at this time if potential charges are being sought.

"So until we get a chance to go through the entire house, we don't know how many guns are in there," Dicicco said.

Gun owners are required by Michigan law to keep their weapons secured, locked away and away from children.

