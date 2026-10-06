ECORSE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 4-year-old girl is dead and her mother and 10-year-old sister remain hospitalized, fighting for their lives, after a train struck the family near Ecorse High School over the weekend.

Loved ones identified the girl as Raniyah Chambliss. Her father shared photos of her and said she was beautiful and the most precious thing he had. He was not ready to speak on camera but wants people to know how loved his little girl was.

Watch the latest on this story from 7 News Detroit reporter Carli Petrus in the video below:

4-year-old girl dies after family is struck by train in Ecorse; mother and sister remain hospitalized

Police say Raniyah, her 32-year-old mother and her 10-year-old sister were trying to cross the tracks Sunday night while a train was stopped when a second train came through and hit them. All three were taken to Corewell Health.

Police say everything was operational at the time of the incident, including the gate arms and all of the lights. Police also do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

CN Rail, which operates in the area, directed all questions about the crash to Ecorse police.

Police say they are still investigating what happened.

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