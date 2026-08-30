4-year-old Lake Orion girl loses part of her leg in lawn mower accident during family vacation

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 4-year-old Lake Orion girl is facing a long and difficult recovery after losing part of her leg in a lawn mower accident while on a family vacation in Minnesota.

Brielle Thompson was injured during the trip and was airlifted to a hospital, where she has undergone multiple surgeries, according to her aunt, Abigail Thompson.

"Right now, it's just a waiting game of how well she's able to heal," Abigail Thompson said.

The family's current focus is on preserving Brielle's knee.

"If she's able to keep her knee, that would be optimal just because it provides better prosthetic options, better mobility," Abigail Thompson said.

WXYZ Jonathan Thompson and Abigail Thompson

Brielle's uncle, Jonathan Thompson, said doctors are still determining what her long-term recovery will look like.

"I think we're still really in the early stages to know exactly what that looks like," Jonathan Thompson added.

The accident has forced Brielle's parents and siblings to remain in Minnesota while she receives treatment. Family members say the situation has created significant financial and logistical challenges.

"Evan, he's the sole provider for their family and he's now far from home and his workshop, so that's going to be impacted a lot," Jonathan Thompson said. "Every meal, out-of-state housing."

Watch Tiarra's story in the video player below:

Lake Orion girl loses leg in lawn mower accident

To help cover medical expenses and other costs, the Thompson family has started a GoFundMe campaign.

Relatives say they have been overwhelmed by support from the community.

"Thank you so much. It has been so amazing just to see the support of the community," Abigail Thompson said.

Family members say their faith has helped them navigate the uncertainty surrounding Brielle's recovery.

"They're trusting God through it all," Abigail Thompson said. "They're really relying on Him. They know God has a plan for their daughter."