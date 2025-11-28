OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 4-year-old Oxford boy is making a big impact in his local community through a simple school project that has grown into something much larger.

Easton Peterson chose charity work as his virtue for a school assignment, and he decided to focus on helping dogs without homes. When the young boy learned that many dogs don't have forever families, it made him sad.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

4-year-old Oxford boy raises $2,000 for homeless dogs through can collecting project

"Doggies! Because they don't have homes," Easton said, explaining his choice to help animals in need.

To raise money for homeless dogs, Easton started collecting bottles and cans for cash. What began as a small project has become a daily routine for the Peterson family.

"Every single day our trunk is completely full," said Alexandra Peterson, Easton's mom.

Alexandra Peterson

The family now spends Monday through Friday pushing carts and loading cans and bottles, which makes Easton feel happy about helping others.

"We're just so proud," Peterson said.

Alexandra Peterson

Easton's efforts are benefiting K9 Stray Rescue, where his work is making a significant difference. Betsy Barnaba, intake and kennel manager at the rescue, says the 4-year-old's impact extends far beyond his individual contributions.

"He's just a 4-year-old boy. The ripple effect has been unbelievable," Barnaba said.

WXYZ

Easton has accumulated at least $2,000 in can returns for the rescue. His efforts have also caught the attention of local businesses like Meijer, which have started donating to the cause as well.

"It has just been beautiful. It's almost like that domino effect," Alexandra Peterson said.

"We have dubbed it the kindness train, because it just keeps chugging along," Barnaba added.

Alexandra Peterson

When he's not collecting cans, Easton dreams of becoming a professional golfer. He also has a dog of his own named Hashbrowns.

The young philanthropist has a message for everyone who has supported his cause: "I love you."

WXYZ

"Without the help of the community… and families like Easton, we can't do what we do," Barnaba said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 2, which is Giving Tuesday, Easton and his family plan to visit K9 Stray Rescue to present the grand total of how much they've raised for the organization.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

