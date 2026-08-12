ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A St. Clair Shores church says it has become the target of repeated break-ins and vandalism, leaving the congregation frustrated and concerned about what could happen next.

Watch Peter Maxwell's report below

5 arrested after latest break-in at St. Clair Shores' Church of the Living God

Church of the Living God says the damage amounts to tens of thousands of dollars. The most recent break-in happened early Monday morning.

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Pastor Tony Hines says the first break-in involved suspects kicking down the doors to one of the church's storage buildings. During a second break-in last month, suspects spray-painted the bathrooms, left a racist message on one of the chalkboards, damaged classrooms, and threw fire extinguishers onto the roof of the church's newly renovated school.

That school remodel cost $100,000, and the estimate for the damage is in the tens of thousands of dollars.

"We're living with leaks now because of the fire extinguishers," Hines said.

The break-ins continued into Sunday night, when the church was broken into again. Handprints from the alleged suspects were visible on a window.

"This last one we had five people break in. They removed the signs off of our bathroom door. The police caught them after a short chase," Hines said.

St. Clair Shores police confirmed that investigators are seeking charges against 5 individuals in the latest break-in and that all cases are still under active investigation.

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Parishioner Jonathan Harper said he is often among the first to hear about the incidents.

"They called me first. It's always nine or ten o'clock at night," Harper said.

Harper stopped by Home Depot to pick up supplies to secure the windows.

"The community really needs to get involved and the parents to tell their kids to stop going into peoples buildings that they don't belong to," Harper said.

Despite the repeated incidents, Hines says he has urged his congregation to remain patient.

"It's taken a lot for me to talk to my members and tell them you know lets let the law enforcement take its course," Hines said.

Through it all, Hines says the church's mission has not changed.

"We're here for anybody who has a desire to understand and know God better," Hines said.

"The only thing I can tell them is trust in God," Hines said.

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