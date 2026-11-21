DETROIT — A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after police say he was shot with an unsecured firearm inside a Detroit home while three young children were left playing alone downstairs.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Greydale near Pilgrim on Detroit's northwest side. Police say the boy was found face down on the floor with a gunshot wound to the forehead. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Detroit police, three children — ages 2, 4 and 5 — were playing downstairs when the shot was fired. The mother and a relative were upstairs at the time. Investigators believe one of the children got hold of an unsecured weapon.

"We are so tired of telling and begging the community to secure their weapons with children in the home," said Deputy Chief Sonia Russell of the Detroit Police Department.

The gun used in the shooting is currently missing, and police are actively searching for it. Family members are being questioned, but no one is in custody.

Neighbor Nia Myles said her 9-year-old son heard the shot and came running inside to tell her.

"He told me immediately," Myles said.

Myles, who said she is a licensed gun owner, stressed the importance of securing firearms around children.

"I think it's very important, especially to watch the kids as well. I'm a licensed carrier myself and I make sure everything is locked up because I have two kids," Myles said. "I just hope the boy is OK and I will be praying for him."

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison also reiterated the importance of securing firearms.

"To possess a firearm is an adult decision. To unsecure it, that's negligence, and it leads to children being injured, harmed, and guess what — when that does happen, someone's going to jail," Bettison said.

Deputy Chief Russell urged the community to take advantage of resources the department offers.

"We will train, we will give gun locks, we will educate, but we need for you all to help us. Help the police department save children," Russell said.

This marks the second time this month a child has been shot with an unsecured weapon in Detroit, according to Russell.

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