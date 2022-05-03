50 year-old-man shot, killed in front of his home in Detroit, police searching for suspects

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — "Just keep my mom, and his family, and our family in your prayers."

50-year-old Andre White was shot and killed Sunday evening right in front of his home in Detroit.

Police say the shooting took place on Charest right off Michnicholas on the city's west side.

At the moment, police are searching for at least one suspect.

"I don't know how it come or how it came to this here. He didn't deserve none of this," White's brother Shannon Yancy said.

White is described as a good man who will be missed. He leaves behind two children.

"I thought it was a dream. It still don't feel real to me at all," Whites's childhood best friend Shamad said.

Balloons now stand in the place where White was shot and killed.

"We got to stop settling disputes with guns. Gun violence is not the answer," DPD Commander Michael McGinnis said.

According to police, there was some type of argument before White was shot and killed.

At least one suspect took off in a light-colored sedan.

Detroit police say they'll hopefully be releasing more information in the coming days.