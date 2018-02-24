$5K reward offered for information regarding puppy found wrapped in plastic in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Michigan Humane Society is seeking information regarding a puppy that died after being found abandoned in plastic wrap in Detroit Friday night.

MHS is offering a $5,000 reward to find anyone in connection with the incident.

The puppy was rescued after a concerned citizen found him on the sidewalk. However, the puppy did not make it through the night and passed away at 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.