$5K reward offered for information regarding puppy found wrapped in plastic in Detroit

Cloudy
HI: 45°
LO: 34°
DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Michigan Humane Society is seeking information regarding a puppy that died after being found abandoned in plastic wrap in Detroit Friday night.
MHS is offering a $5,000 reward to find anyone in connection with the incident.
The puppy was rescued after a concerned citizen found him on the sidewalk. However, the puppy did not make it through the night and passed away at 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.