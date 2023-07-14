6 arrested after shooting, chase and crash in Detroit; sheriff's office assists

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police arrested six people in connection with a non-fatal shooting Thursday evening. It started as a high-speed chase and came to a crashing halt at Lahser Road and Fenkell Avenue.

7 Action News rode along with a Wayne County sheriff's deputy who responded in case assistance was needed with his K-9 officer Hobbs.

Raven Moore said she witnessed the commotion, which started at Greenfield Road and Grand River Avenue. She recalled what she saw at the crash site.

“The guys got out on foot and started running and they caught them — some around the corner and some over there,” she told 7 Action News.

Another vehicle was hit.

“I'm going to pray for that lady because they ended up hitting a lady and they sent her to the hospital,” Moore said.

7 Action News learned police arrested all six suspects — two adults and four minors. Investigators recovered multiple weapons.

Moments before the scene formed, Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington said it’s these kinds of crimes and other crimes like loitering, narcotics and prostitution that his office is focused on assisting other agencies with. It's something the county has been doing for four years.

“As long as we’re out here to show that we’re a force together, maybe that changes the mind of those who are attempting to bring down the qualify of life in our communities,” Washington said.

Moore said, “That was good that everybody supported everybody and they all came together. That’s good. I love that about Detroit.”

If you have any information about this case, you can call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at -800-SPEAK UP.

