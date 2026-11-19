A 6-year-old boy has died and several others are in critical condition following a house fire on Detroit's west side early Thursday morning.

See the latest information in the video below

6-year-old boy dies in house fire on Detroit's west side

According to the Detroit Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on Lawton St. near Lawrence.

Fire officials say that one person had to be rescued from the home. Two other children were also inside the home, and one was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A fire official said that the boy was found in an area where he did not have a chance to escape, and fire crews fought it with an aggressive attack.