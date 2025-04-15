6-year-old hit and killed by ice cream truck in Detroit described as funny, lovely boy

(WXYZ) — A community is grieving after a 6-year-old child was hit and killed by an ice cream truck in Detroit on Monday.

The victim's father spoke briefly with 7 News Detroit and shared a picture of his son, 6-year-old Mubarak Walid.

Family photo 6-year-old Mubarak Walid



"It's a lot of people crying, the police covered the body for the kids, and the ice cream truck, the police also held him and he crying, and it's a a lot," said Yeser Elnahari, a family friend of the victim and neighbor.

Elnahari said the neighborhood looks out for one another as a community — and that now they are offering support to the family.

INTERVIEW: Yeser Elnahari, a neighbor and family friend, talks about boy who was killed by ice cream truck

"He's funny boy ... and he lovely. Everyone ... love him actually and he know all the kid's names. He's so fast," said Elnahari.

Elnahari mentioned that Mubarak's birthday was coming up, and that the neighbors usually throw parties on the kids' birthdays.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Monday near Rutland Street and Diversey Avenue.

Police said the driver, a man, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Detroit police provide information after child hit, killed by ice cream truck

“This time of year with the weather breaking, it’s very important that everybody’s mindful that the children are out and they’re playing. If you see school buses and ice cream trucks, just slow down a little bit, look around, check your surroundings before proceeding past them," Detroit Police Department Capt. Shannon Hampton told reporters on Monday. "It’s a very tragic scene.”

It's unclear what led up to the incident.

The homicide fatal squad is investigating, Hampton said.

“We made sure that we brought plenty of resources including our chaplain squad to make sure they’re here to support the officers as well as the family. We’re just here to pray for the family right now,” Hampton said.

Anyone with information can call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.