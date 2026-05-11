60-year-old man killed after being hit by vehicle in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 60-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Birmingham on Monday morning, police tell us.

The incident happened around 8 a.m., on 14 Mile Road near Bates Street.

Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department that the driver — an 86-year-old woman from Beverily Hills was heading northbound on Bates and was trying to turn left onto 14 Mile when her vehicle struck the man walking southbound in the roadway. The man was walking in an area without marked crosswalks.

The department is working to investigate the crash, with temporary closures in place until that investigation is complete.