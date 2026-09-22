7 Brew Coffee in Roseville draws traffic complaints from nearby businesses and residents

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville business owners and residents are raising concerns about traffic congestion around a 7 Brew Coffee location on Gratiot near 12 Mile Road, and tonight they plan to bring those concerns directly to city council.

See the full story from Roseville Reporter Peter Maxwell in the video below

7 Brew Coffee on Gratiot draws traffic complaints from nearby businesses and residents

Two nearby business owners say the drive-thru traffic — which can stretch more than a mile during promotions — is costing them customers and making it difficult for people to access their properties.

Ronney Dado, who owns the Party Hut Liquor Store down the street, said the congestion hits his bottom line every time 7 Brew runs a special.

"It's been really bad since they opened up," Dado said.

Dado said the impact is significant during promotional events.

"It's been impacting our business about 40 percent everytime they have a special or they have a promo," he said.

Mike Saad, owner of Mo-Tech Auto Care, shares a driveway and parking lot with 7 Brew Coffee. He says the daily traffic jams and promotional surges have driven his customers away.

"It's a total loss and toally debilitating to my business," Saad added.

Saad shared photos showing lines of vehicles waiting to enter 7 Brew, and says the situation has left no parking available for his own customers.

"Just about every single customer that comes in here that does any business complains about it. About trying to get in, finding parking, there's absolutely no parking left for us," he said.

Saad said the damage to his business has been severe.

"We have nothing left. It basically destroyed our business," Saad said.

His proposed solution is straightforward.

"They need their own driveway," he added.

Cell phone video captured on Sept. 7 during 7 Brew's monthly "Jackpot Day" promotion shows just how congested the area can get. Branon Kirouac, a 7 Brew customer who recorded the video, said the scene was unlike anything he had seen before.

"I've never seen so many people on the shoulder before," Kirouac said.

Kirouac said the turnout was striking given what was being offered.

"The amount of people that was there was crazy. For what coffee other energy drinks lemonades, energizers, and shakes," he added.

The congestion isn't limited to business owners. Kurt, a Roseville resident who lives nearby, said the traffic has created safety concerns for him personally.

"I've almost been hit a couple of times by it. By cars just pulling in and out of their driveway," Kurt said.

Other businesses near the coffee shop, including Mickey Shores, have placed signs asking drivers not to block their driveways.

The city of Roseville says it will work with residents and business owners regarding the traffic issues. Those raising concerns say they are not opposed to 7 Brew Coffee operating in the area — they just want the traffic managed so it stops affecting their livelihoods.

7 Brew Coffee did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

