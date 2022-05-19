Here's why telling mothers to breastfeed amid formula shortage isn't helping

(WXYZ) — As the federal government tries to ramp up the production of formula, moms in metro Detroit say they need to feed their babies now, and many are looking to alternative sources to supplement, like donated breast milk.

Recently, the conversation surrounding the nationwide formula shortage has morphed into people questioning why more moms don’t breastfeed. But experts say that rhetoric can be both insensitive and dangerous.

Lindsay Bird is a mother to two girls. She says a medical condition makes it hard for her to produce milk. She wasn’t able to nurse her oldest daughter, but she was determined to try again for her second child, Josephine.

"I started pumping and like I said, it was nothing, nothing was coming out. I would sit there for 20 to 30 minutes and it would be drops," said Bird.

Bird says she did everything to build up her supply. She reached out to lactation consultants, took multiple pills and supplements, but nothing seemed to work.

Irritation builds as Bird says a growing number of people claim the solution to the nationwide formula shortage is to breastfeed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60% of women do not breastfeed as long as they intend to. Some of the reasons include issues with lactation or latching, or concerns about taking medication while breastfeeding. Others have unsupportive work policies.

Jennifer Smitterberg is a registered nurse and a lactation consultant for Beaumont Health. She says there has been an increase in mothers wanting advice on how to increase their supply, and other moms wanting to know if they can re-lactate if they have already stopped nursing.

"It is possible in some cases,” she said.

Smitterberg says she has also taken calls with moms who are overproducers, meaning they pump more milk than they need, and they will ask if they can donate the milk safely.

“I’ve donated 450 oz total,” said Felicia Fruit.

Fruit understands both sides of the spectrum. For her oldest two children, she was unable to breastfeed past a few weeks but now, that has changed.

"My freezer was just overflowing,” she said.

Fruit is now apart of a growing number of moms donating their stored stock to other moms in need, creating social media groups to get the word out.

“I had made a post on there that I had probably 15 to 20 moms message me on Facebook,” she said.

Some parents are driving hours to get the liquid gold.

"The moms that can donate are doing God’s work," Bird said.

"It's nice to see that there are people thinking about the community and shortage and trying to figure out ways that they can help ease the burden of dependence on formula," Smitterberg adds.

To reach a lactation consultant for Beaumont Health, call 248-898-0599.