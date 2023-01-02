Red Cross facing blood and platelet donation shortage as National Blood Donor Month kicks off

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — There is a major need for blood donations in part due to a national platelet shortage. It’s a troubling trend, hitting cancer and surgery patients particularly hard.

Click here for where you can donate

“In August, I went in for kidney stones and found out I had a low platelet count. Being referred here I found out I have a disease called MVS,” says patient Kim York.

She says she’s currently receiving chemo at Karmanos Cancer Center.

The metro Detroit mother adds she’s also, “High risk for AML which is Leukemia. In October, I started treatment here at Karmanos. I was a nurse and actually worked up until October.”

Her story is like thousands of others.

“We do see a drop this time of year. The hustle and bustle of the holidays. Seasonal illnesses. Last week’s winter storm led to 300 blood drives being canceled across the country,” says Red Cross spokesperson David Olejarz.

The Red Cross says, with January being National Blood Donor Month, they’re hoping more people will make it a New Year’s Resolution to give blood.

“Platelets have to be transferred within 5 days of a donation being made. That’s why it’s so important that we have people donating blood,” he adds.

Those interested can go online or call 1 (800) Red Cross.

“I have donated in the past and plan on doing it again. I think it’s important to be able to give back to those in need,” says one donor.

Another tells us, “If there’s a need for it sure. I mean you’ve got to help out any way you can.”

For Kim, it makes all the difference.

She says, “It is the gift of life that keeps people going and living.”

Currently, her own count of platelets is low.

“Mine were 10 on Wednesday. Normal is 150-300,” says Kim.

David also tells us, “Platelets are a key clotting component for blood that’s often needed for these cancer patients as well as patients who need surgeries.”