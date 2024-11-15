7 Morning Digest: Weekend forecast, hunting season begins & more stories to start your day

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy and cool today

7 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Taylor said today will be cloudy with some patchy fog in the morning. Temps will reach the low 50s and clouds will hang around.

Brighter skies return Saturday and temps warm up on Sunday. We are tracking Sara to see what impacts it could bring to Michigan next week.

Any traffic issues?

So far, we haven't seen any traffic issues this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map before heading out the door.

The top stories you need to know this morning

Michigan firearm deer season kicks off Friday, and the DNR hopes for a successful hunt

It's an unofficial holiday in Michigan: firearm deer season kicks off today and will run for two weeks through the end of November.

Hunters from around the state will head north looking to take deer. The Michigan DNR said the highest number of deer harvested this year will come from the first three days of firearm deer season.

However, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, fewer and fewer people are taking part year-by-year, and the number of deer is growing.

"I’ve gone every year but maybe twice," said hunter Jack Miller. "Right now I’m about to buy a blind cause the winds up there blew my other blind over."

"It’s by far our most participated in season," said Chad Fedewa, the Acting Gear Specialist for Michigan's DNR. "Probably 50% of the total harvest of the year happens in firearm season."

Avondale soccer player injured in Detroit shooting, community rallies support

The community is rallying support for Johnny Williams Taylor, a senior at Avondale High School who was one of seven people shot at a house party in Detroit earlier this month.

Johnny recently moved to the U.S. from Honduras and earned All Region and All District honors this season before being severely injured during the party on Nov. 3.

“We never thought he would get injured in this way," said Johnny's sister-in-law and guardian Maryuri Ortiz-Taylor. "It was a nightmare to see him like that.”

Seven people were shot in total, including Johnny. Johnny says he did not know any of the four suspects.

It was his coach’s idea to launch a GoFundMe page for his recovery. Johnny has a long road ahead with surgery and rehab and does not have health insurance. His family is grateful for the team's support.

Howell Nature Center laying off staff, closing rehab clinic due to financial strain

Finally, the Howell Nature Center has been a staple of the community for decades, but they've had to close their esteemed Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic and have started letting staff go due to financial strain.

Senior Director of Wildlife and Education Laura Butler says that the center heavily relies on donations to operate and donations have significantly decreased. Because they are a nonprofit, they do not receive financial assistance from the city or state

“I think as a place that relies heavily on donations, when the economy is difficult for people, we’re affected. But in my time here, this is the most dire the situation has been," Butler said.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic has had to stop taking in new animals due to the high cost of operations.

“It’s very heartbreaking because there are many animals that need our help," Butler said.

Last September, a 12-year-old from Northville died after a tree fell on him during a school trip at the center. Butler says the incident has caused schools and families to pull out of planned trips, leaving a major revenue hole in the center's budget.

“Most of our revenue comes from our camp programs that happen over the summer and then we also get some revenue from school groups that come out. We have seen less school groups come out this fall, so that has affected us," she said. “It’s been devastating for the entire community, our hearts are broken and they go out to the family and everyone affected of course. It’s just a horrible tragedy.”

