Boy injured after tree falls on him at Howell Nature Center, officials say

(WXYZ) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 7 News Detroit that a boy was injured after a tree hit him at the Howell Nature Center on Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the tree struck the 12-year-old boy in the head. We’re told the boy has critical injuries and he is being transported to a local hospital.

No further information is known at this time.

Howell Nature Center CEO Tina Bruce has released the following statement about the incident:

Our hearts break and we are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred here at Howell Nature Center. Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family during this difficult time.



At this moment, we are gathering all the facts and working closely with the authorities and our staff to understand what happened today. We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.



Thank you for your understanding and patience.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

