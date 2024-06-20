7-year-old boy from Troy accepted into Mensa

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Do you know any people who have a high intelligence quotient, better known as an I.Q. score?

The average I.Q. is between 85 and 115. But I recently met a little boy from Troy, whose score is high enough to land him in one of the most elite intelligence clubs in the world.

He can tackle a U.S. map puzzle in no time, or rattle off all the flags of the world in a flash, or assemble challenging legos like a champ!

Hank Kesner, I should not, is only seven. The boy wonder's legos are meant for builders 18 and up. His other interests include astronomy, reading, writing and arithmetic.

"So then you know your multiplication tables?" I asked Hank.

"Yeah," said Hank, who just finished first grade.

That's impressive. And his family thinks so too.

“As soon as he could start talking really, he was obsessed with the alphabet," Laura, Hank's Mom, said.

After standardized testing, they found out Hank scored in the top two percent of the general population, and has an I.Q. of 130, qualifying him for the high intelligence organization Mesa.

So when his parents got the news that Hank got into Mensa, what was their reaction

"A little bit of shock," said Jason, Hank's Dad. "Yeah. Just really proud of him."

"The reason I reached out and thought about doing Mensa is because they have a lot of resources for gifted children," Laura said.

But at the end of the day, this exceptional young scholar is just a kid.

"He's the happiest kid," Laura said. "He loves life, he loves laughing."

He tells me he wants to be an astronaut and a Lego engineer when he grows up.

"Which I know are two totally different paths," Jason said. "But if there's anybody I think who could put them together, it's probably him."

And whatever goals he has, they let this soccer-loving seven-year-old go at his own pace, and let his gifts lead the way.

Hank in planning to play a lot of soccer this summer with his two older sisters. His Mom tells me he'll also attend 'Robot Garage Camp', where he will build Lego robots, and work on the coding, to program them to move.

I want to thank the Kesner's for inviting me into their home, and his grandmother Susan for letting us know about this bright young star.

Where Your Voice Matters