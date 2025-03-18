7-year-old girl left injured after dogs attacked her in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 7-year-old girl in Inkster was left injured after being attacked by two dogs while riding a bike.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, officers with the Inkster Police Department were called to the area of John Daly and Florence streets on reports that a 7-year-old girl had been attacked by two pit bull dogs.

"The dogs were in a backyard and apparently were not on a leash and as the girl was riding her bike down, the dogs go through the yard and actually tackled her off the bike," said Cmdr. Shawn Vargo with the Inkster Police Department.

Body camera footage obtained by 7 News Detroit showed the moments when officers rushed the girl to the hospital. The attack by the dogs left her with multiple injuries.

See the bodycam video below:

VIDEO: Officer helps child injured by dog

"She had multiple animal bites to her extremities. Her chest, she had several to her arms," Vargo said.

The dogs have been taken to a local animal shelter where they will be quarantined as investigators continue to look into the case. Vargo also said the girl who was attacked is in stable condition.

"It's unfortunate. Every day it's a nice day out, kids are out there riding bikes," Vargo said. "These officers take it to heart when they hear it's a child that's involved."

Vargo added that police have never received an animal complaint at the home where the dogs were registered prior to Monday, but they are discussing possible charges.

"I can tell you the dog owners will be held accountable and our detectives are talking with the Wayne County prosecutor right now how to proceed," Vargo said.

He also said simple steps by the community can help prevent a similar tragedy from happening again.

"If you don't have a gate in your yard or you're out walking your dog, keep them on a leash. We encourage citizens to call us if they see any dogs off their leash or roaming the area, so we can handle that accordingly," Vargo said.

