WARREN, Mich. — Lisa Harrison filed a $75 million federal civil lawsuit Friday against a former Warren Police Department officer, alleging he used personal information gathered during her domestic violence call in June 2025 to sexually harass and later assault her while in uniform.

"There is no other thought other than how disgusting, shocking, frightening this is," Harrison's attorney, Nora Hanna, said at a Friday press conference announcing the lawsuit.

WXYZ Defendant Lisa Harrison (left) alongside her attorneys Nora Hanna (middle) and Justin Zayid (right)

The lawsuit states Harrison called Warren Police in June of 2025 for assistance in a domestic violence incident. The officer who responded, one of the defendants named in the lawsuit, collected her personal information for the case. He then allegedly contacted her the next day, and texting between the two began.

"Miss Harrison [is] thinking, this officer who responded to my house for the domestic violence is asking me to meet him up, she meets him up," Hanna said.

However, according to the lawsuit, that is also when the inappropriate behavior began. The officer allegedly called Harrison "sexy" and said he "wanted the real thing."

WXYZ Lawsuit

The lawsuit states the alleged assault occurred weeks later.

You can watch Ruta Ulcinaite's full report below:

$75M lawsuit: Woman claims officer used domestic violence call to sexually harass and assault her

"Showed up to Miss Harrison's home in a marked squad car, marked with Warren Police Department, in full uniform, told Miss Harrison she must meet him at a warehouse close to her home and if she doesn't, she knows who he is and what he's capable of," Hanna said.

Harrison claims she was forced to perform sexual acts inside the squad car. Immediately after the alleged assault, she reported the incident to law enforcement.

Harrison's attorneys say the Macomb County Sheriff's Office recommended four criminal sexual conduct charges against the officer. He was never charged, which is why 7 News Detroit is not naming him.

Records obtained by 7 News Detroit show that on the official sheriff's office report, the officer allegedly texted, "Never did anything in a cop car before. Thought that was only for porn lol".

Macomb County Sheriff's Office Portion of the official Macomb County Sheriff's Office report

7 News Detroit reached out to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office on why charges were never filed. We received the following statement:

The Chief of the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office Criminal Sexual Conduct Unit is a professional assistant prosecutor with many years of experience in these serious cases. She is confident in her decision not to issue charges. Prosecutors are bound by the law and the evidence available to them. Criminal cases have a higher burden of proof than civil cases.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office recently sought a $1.5 million grant that would have bolstered efforts to handle an increase in sexual-assault, domestic violence and related cases. The Macomb County Commission approved the grant application certification, but, despite that bipartisan approval, the Macomb County Executive refused to sign it.

As of the last few years, a majority of all assistant prosecuting attorneys handling cases in Macomb County are women.

We followed up with Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, who released a statement to 7 News Detroit. It reads in part:

"The Prosecutor’s decision not to authorize charges was made nearly six months before the grant application he now wants to discuss. What does one have to do with the other? Absolutely nothing.

The Prosecutor’s own statement confirms that his experienced Criminal Sexual Conduct Unit Chief reviewed the case and was confident in the decision not to issue charges. That was his office’s decision, and he needs to take responsibility for it.

Having spent 30 years in law enforcement, I fully understand the burden of proof in criminal cases. But when law enforcement investigates an alleged sexual assault and requests four criminal charges, the public deserves to understand why every charge was denied. It is also concerning that it took approximately four months to reach that decision.

The officer has since resigned, and the woman has reportedly filed a civil lawsuit. While civil and criminal cases have different standards of proof, that does not eliminate the legitimate questions surrounding the original charging decision.

The Prosecutor can still reconsider whether criminal charges are warranted. That does not require another grant, additional staffing or more taxpayer dollars. It requires a review of the evidence and a willingness to reconsider his office’s decision.

His reference to the number of female assistant prosecutors is equally irrelevant. The gender of his employees has nothing to do with whether this woman’s allegations were appropriately evaluated.

This is about accountability, not grant funding.

A woman reported an alleged sexual assault by a police officer. The Sheriff’s Office investigated and requested four criminal charges. The Prosecutor denied all four. The officer resigned, and the woman is now seeking relief through the civil courts.

Rather than attempting to blame unrelated funding issues, the Prosecutor should explain his decision and take responsibility for it.

If the Prosecutor is confident his office made the correct decision, I encourage him to request an independent review by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

The public deserves answers, and victims deserve confidence that their cases are evaluated fairly, regardless of who the accused may be or which law firm represents them."

Information obtained by 7 News Detroit show the officer previously worked for the Detroit Police Department before joining Warren PD. While at Detroit PD, he was under internal investigation and resigned in 2022. That same year, he was hired by Warren PD.

City of Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins provided the following statement to 7 News Detroit:

"In July 2025, the Warren Police Department received a report from an adult female who alleged that a sexual encounter had occurred with an officer on duty. Within an hour, our Department requested the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office take over the investigation to maintain transparency and objectivity. The same day, the involved officer was placed on administrative leave and his badge and service weapon were confiscated. Ultimately, the Sheriff’s Office completed its impartial investigation into this incident which findings were sent to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The County Prosecutor decided not to issue formal charges.

The Warren Police Department conducted a separate internal investigation into these allegations as well. Following an investigative interview, [redacted] chose to voluntarily resign, at which point our internal investigation concluded.

Upholding the public trust and safeguarding the integrity of our profession will always remain our highest priority. We will never waver in our dedication to accountability and professional excellence."

"It's increasingly frustrating when people who are in a position of power who we're supposed to trust, abuse their power and then nothing happened," Hanna added at the press conference.

The lawsuit is seeking $75 million in damages.

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